Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in suburban Cleveland on Wednesday on a possible charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to police records.

Lattimore was arrested following a traffic stop in Lakewood, Ohio, at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the police. He was booked into jail but later released. The matter remains under investigation.

The police report, which lists a 9mm Glock as evidence, lists a second possible charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

In a statement, the Commanders said, "We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We have informed the NFL League office and have no further comment at this time."

He was also arrested in March 2021 in Cleveland and was initially charged with a felony for receiving a stolen firearm. The felony charge was later dismissed but Lattimore pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor. He received one-year probation and a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Lattimore spent the past 1½ seasons with the Commanders, who acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints last season. He only played five games with Washington, including in the playoffs, because of a hamstring injury.

Lattimore tore his ACL on Nov. 3 and missed the remainder of the season. Washington can save $18.5 million by releasing Lattimore.

New Orleans drafted Lattimore, 29, in the first round of the 2017 draft. He made four Pro Bowls with the Saints.