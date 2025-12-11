PITTSBURGH -- Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is in a local hospital for further lung evaluation after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility Wednesday, and his status for Monday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in question, team spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Watt, 31, will not practice Thursday, Lauten said.

Watt's lung injury occurred during treatment at the team facility Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt has been hospitalized since then, the sources said.

Watt had six tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in the win against the Ravens on Sunday where he played 68 (88%) defensive snaps.

The former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro, who signed a three-year, $123 million extension in July, has 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception this season along with 18 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 13 games this season.

Watt's status wasn't among the health concerns detailed by coach Mike Tomlin in Tuesday's news conference. Tomlin will provide more updates on Watt at the "appropriate time," Lauten said in his statement.