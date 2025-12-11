Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went through a full practice Thursday, and barring any setbacks as he closes out his stay in the concussion protocol, he will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamb sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the Cowboys' Dec. 4 loss to the Detroit Lions when his head hit the ground after he leaped to make a catch.

Speaking after Thursday's practice, Lamb said he does not have any apprehension in his return.

"Nah, in a situation like that, bro, as far as getting hurt or getting a concussion, it's not like you're thinking about, 'Oh, what if? What if I get hurt again?'" Lamb said. "I feel like if you live in that realm and you feed that fuel it's going to happen. And you don't want to live in a realm like that it's never going to happen again. Really, it's [about] staying level, just being positive about each and every opportunity you get and just staying blessed."

Lamb sustained a concussion in 2021 and missed one game.

The 10-day break between the Lions and Vikings games was advantageous to the star wideout, who said he has not had any symptoms as he has worked through the protocol. He went through a limited part of Wednesday's practice.

Lamb said he saw a replay of the play on which he was concussed.

"It was all over my phone. I couldn't miss it," he said. "I will say: I remember everything. I wasn't -- I don't know, I can't say I wasn't knocked out because clearly I was -- but I remember everything."

Lamb recently switched helmets and wears a Guardian Cap during practices, but he said he will not wear one in games.

"It's not comfortable," he said.

Lamb also defended fellow Cowboys receiver George Pickens, who was criticized for his effort by Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman after catching five passes for 37 yards in the loss to the Lions.

"I just feel like they were waiting on him to have a bad game," Lamb said. "It was quiet all season and he was averaging 100 [yards], 110, doing crazy things, but the one opportunity that he get, he didn't step up to their appreciation. And I feel like for us to come out victorious it wasn't just all on him. Once one of us go out, D-coordinators are very smart. It's not like I go out and they stay playing the same coverage. I mean they're going to lean coverage to him. They're going to cheat. They're going to do different things. People are smart. People understand football. I don't know why it's like that, I don't know, people just act like it's just night and day. They got jobs too over there. Them people don't want to get fired and they know if they let G spin by himself somebody's getting fired."

Pickens has not addressed the media yet this week, but quarterback Dak Prescott said the receiver has been "amazing."

"He's responded great. Just came in like a pro, as I expected him to do," Prescott said.

"When you're playing to the level he is and to the standard or anybody's expectations when you play the way that he does ... he owns that. He's had a hell of a week of practice, and he's going to continue to finish that way. There's no doubt all that is going to just transpire into the game."