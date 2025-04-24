The NFL draft, from Green Bay, begins on Thursday at 8 PM on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network. (0:30)

The 2025 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the Tennessee Titans on the clock making the first selection. All 32 teams are scheduled to make first-round picks on Thursday.

We will be tracking all 257 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

ESPN's team of reporters will submit pros and cons below for each of the 32 players selected in Thursday's first round:

