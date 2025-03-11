Shannon Sharpe explains why he sees Shedeur Sanders as a good fit for the New York Giants at quarterback. (1:29)

The New York Giants added another free agent to their defense Tuesday, agreeing with safety Jevon Holland on a three-year deal worth $45.3 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal could be worth up to $46.8 million and includes $30.3 million in guaranteed money, sources told Schefter.

Holland, a four-year starter with the Miami Dolphins, is the fourth defensive player to join the Giants in free agency this week. New York actively attempted to upgrade its defense Monday, reportedly agreeing to deals with cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive linemen Chauncey Golston and Roy Robertson-Harris.

Holland, 25, will pair with promising second-year player Tyler Nubin to form New York's starting safety tandem. Nubin was the Giants' second-round draft selection last year and had 98 tackles, the second most on the team.

The Giants also brought back Darius Slayton after agreeing to a three-year deal with the veteran wide receiver.

The Dolphins' 2024 season was a disappointment as a whole, and Holland's was no different. The 2021 second-round draft pick failed to record an interception and finished with a career-low 62 tackles.

Holland started 13 games as a rookie with the Dolphins and was employed frequently as a blitzer under then-defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. He was named a captain the following season -- the youngest team captain in franchise history -- and built on his strong rookie season with 96 tackles in 2022 and followed it with a 74-tackle campaign in 2023.

Holland has five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 301 tackles in four seasons.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.