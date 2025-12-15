Wasp struck by dart after causing havoc at World Championship

A wasp was struck mid-air by a dart at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.
Nitin Kumar's throw caught the wasp mid-flight and knocked it sideways.
Kumar was facing Richard Veenstra in the first round of darts' top competition when the skirmish with the insect interrupted.
A wasp had previously irritated Luke Littler when the defending world champion was conducting his post-match interview on the Ally Pally stage, after his first-round win.
An uncomfortable Littler had to duck and dive away from the wasp before resuming his interview.
The wasp was then buzzing around on-stage when Ross Smith was beaten by Andreas Harrysson.
Ted Evetts became the next player to encounter a run-in with a wasp.
During his loss to world No. 2 Luke Humphries, Evetts unceremoniously flicked the wasp off his shirt collar. He waved goodbye as the wasp fell.
- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, more
- World Darts Championship prize money: All-time stats
- The best walk-on songs ranked... but Luke Littler only at No. 9
Wasps irking darts players at Alexandra Palace is nothing new.
In the 2024 competition, then-16 year old Littler had to avoid a wasp as he beat Brendan Dolan.
Stephen Bunting had an encounter with a wasp in 2020, Danny Noppert had to fend off the flying insect two years later.
The chaos goes even further back, too. Gary Anderson and Jamie Lewis had to avoid a wasp in 2018, a year after Peter Wright was targeted.