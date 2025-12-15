Wasp struck by dart after causing havoc at World Championship

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler was irritated by the wasp at Alexandra Palace. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

A wasp was struck mid-air by a dart at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Nitin Kumar's throw caught the wasp mid-flight and knocked it sideways.

Kumar was facing Richard Veenstra in the first round of darts' top competition when the skirmish with the insect interrupted.

A wasp had previously irritated Luke Littler when the defending world champion was conducting his post-match interview on the Ally Pally stage, after his first-round win.

An uncomfortable Littler had to duck and dive away from the wasp before resuming his interview.

The wasp was then buzzing around on-stage when Ross Smith was beaten by Andreas Harrysson.

Ted Evetts became the next player to encounter a run-in with a wasp.

During his loss to world No. 2 Luke Humphries, Evetts unceremoniously flicked the wasp off his shirt collar. He waved goodbye as the wasp fell.

Wasps irking darts players at Alexandra Palace is nothing new.

In the 2024 competition, then-16 year old Littler had to avoid a wasp as he beat Brendan Dolan.

Stephen Bunting had an encounter with a wasp in 2020, Danny Noppert had to fend off the flying insect two years later.

The chaos goes even further back, too. Gary Anderson and Jamie Lewis had to avoid a wasp in 2018, a year after Peter Wright was targeted.