World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson's win inspired by 'new' Alexandra Palace

The thought of playing in a 'new' arena is keeping Gary Anderson going at the World Darts Championship.

The two-time champion edged through his first-round clash at Alexandra Palace, getting the better of Adam Hunt 3-2.

Anderson is a threat to the favourites this year and, with the tournament moving to a new, bigger stage at the same venue as part of a new deal in the future, he wants to remain in the mix.

Gary Anderson is looking to win his third world title this winter. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"I got over the line, if you think, you lose," he said of his win. "If you think and get into it, it's not good for you -- you try not to think.

"This is what it's all about. I just want to keep going so I can get a shot on the new stage next year."

Elsewhere in the afternoon session on day three, Andrew Gilding beat Cam Crabtree 3-1, Luke Woodhouse saw off Boris Krcmar by the same score and David Davies whitewashed Mario Vandenbogaerde 3-0.

