World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson's win inspired by 'new' Alexandra Palace

The thought of playing in a 'new' arena is keeping Gary Anderson going at the World Darts Championship.
The two-time champion edged through his first-round clash at Alexandra Palace, getting the better of Adam Hunt 3-2.
Anderson is a threat to the favourites this year and, with the tournament moving to a new, bigger stage at the same venue as part of a new deal in the future, he wants to remain in the mix.
"I got over the line, if you think, you lose," he said of his win. "If you think and get into it, it's not good for you -- you try not to think.
"This is what it's all about. I just want to keep going so I can get a shot on the new stage next year."
Elsewhere in the afternoon session on day three, Andrew Gilding beat Cam Crabtree 3-1, Luke Woodhouse saw off Boris Krcmar by the same score and David Davies whitewashed Mario Vandenbogaerde 3-0.
- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money, more
- Best fancy dress at this year's World Darts Championship
- Beau Greaves takes centre stage as historic new era for women begins