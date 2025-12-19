World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Beau Greaves makes bid for history

David Munyua reflects on his win against 18th seeded Mike De Decker at the Alexandra Palace, making him the first Kenyan to do so. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

After all the talk, it's time for Beau Greaves to walk the walk -- the highly rated 21-year-old makes her return to the Alexandra Palace oche on Friday as she takes on Daryl Gurney and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Greaves made her debut in 2022 but lost 3-0 against William O'Connor and has focused on dominating in the women's game until now. She beat Luke Littler in October, but if she beats Gurney, Greaves will become just the second woman to have won a match at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Nathan Aspinall also begins his World Darts Championship campaign as he faces Lourence Ilagan.

Friday's matches and results:

Afternoon session

Kevin Doets 3-1 Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle 3-0 Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell 2-3 Leonard Gates

(11) Josh Rock 3-1 Gemma Hayter

Evening session

William O'Connor 3-0 Krzysztof Kciuk

(22) Daryl Gurney vs. Beau Greaves

(15) Nathan Aspinall vs. Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry vs. Tim Pusey

- Beau Greaves has beaten Luke Littler - but can she live up to the hype?

- Dom Taylor withdrawn from World Darts Championship after failing second drugs test

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, more

The ever-popular Leonard Gates lit up Friday's afternoon session with a 3-2 win over Mickey Mansell, while Josh Rock was made to work hard for a spot in the second round by the impressive Gemma Hayter.

The World Darts Championship seems to get bigger ever year and this one is no different. The expanded field is competing for a share of the £5 million total prize pot which contains a £1 million cheque for the winner. It's double the amount Luke Littler pocketed for beating Michael van Gerwen in January.