Dom Taylor withdrawn from World Darts Championship after failing second drugs test

Dom Taylor has been withdrawn from the World Darts Championship after failing a drugs test, the PDC has said.

It is the second time in just over a year that Taylor has failed a drugs test and this announcement comes five days after Taylor -- the world No. 65 -- had booked his place in the second round of world championship with a comfortable 3-0 win over Oskar Lukasiak.

The PDC said that Taylor's second-round opponent, No. 5 seed Jonny Clayton, will receive a bye in to the third round.

Dom Taylor beat Oskar Lukasiak 3-0 on Saturday. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"On 19 December, the DRA [Darts Regulation Authority] was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December," the PDC said in a statement.

"As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect. This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules."

It is the second failed drugs of Taylor's career -- he was given a one-month ban by the DRA in January after failing a drugs test in November 2024.

The suspension, which took effect as soon as the positive test was discovered -- just before a Players Championship event match against Michael Smith -- meant he missed last year's world championship.

It could have been a longer ban, but Taylor attended a disciplinary hearing where a potential two-year suspension was reduced after he proved the unnamed substance would not enhance his performance and was taken outside of competition.

He also committed to a three-month UK anti-doping treatment programme.