World Darts Championship 2026: Best fancy dress at Alexandra Palace

Nine-darter or big fish? Littler, MVG & Humphries play You Have To Answer (2:01)

What links Ali G, Hulk Hogan and the Teletubbies? A penchant for a trip to the World Darts Championship, of course.

Fancy dress is almost compulsory at Alexandra Palace and it's no different at this year's tournament.

As Luke Littler and Co. put their skills to the test at the oche, ESPN brings you the best looks sported by revellers at darts' showpiece event.

Thursday, Dec. 11

Everyone seemingly wanted a pizza the action... Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The Ally Pally crowd had a traitor (or two) in their midst. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Even Wario needs a pat down from the Alexandra Palace security team. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Oompa-Loompas are a stalwart of the World Darts Championship. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

