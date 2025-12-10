World Darts Championship 2026: Here's what you've missed since Luke Littler's win last year

Open Extended Reactions

If you are just getting back into the darts for the first time since Luke Littler lifted the world championship trophy in the opening days of 2025, then first of all: where have you been? And secondly: you've missed out.

This year has featured a nine-dart surge, a new world No. 1 and the arrival of a trailblazing talent.

But if you feel like you are behind the curve then fear not, this guide is here to get you up to speed with the big talking points as we head into the biggest World Darts Championship yet.

In-form Littler looking to join illustrious list

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Twelve months on from his triumph over Michael van Gerwen, Littler is looking to become the first man to defend his world championship crown since Gary Anderson in 2016.

Littler's form means he seems well set to complete the feat -- he is the red-hot favourite to lift the Sid Waddell trophy come Jan. 3.

'The Nuke' has always possessed formidable scoring power, but recently he's at times seemed content to hold back and wait for the opportune moment to move through the gears when required.

The slightly less spectacular style saw the 18-year-old take the world No. 1 spot from Luke Humphries in November but, other than an early exit owing to the shorter formats of the early rounds, 'Cool Hand Luke' remains the biggest threat to Littler's search for a second-straight title.

Luke Humphries 'going to war' at Alexandra Palace

play 0:37 Humphries: Becoming two-time world champion would mean more than £1M prize Luke Humphries speaks about the £1 million prize at the World Darts Championship.

Second favourite Humphries did get the better of Littler in May's Premier League final, but he has been swept aside by 'The Nuke' in the last three televised finals.

After his defeat to Littler in the Grand Slam of Darts final, Humphries declared that he will be the one lifting the Sid Waddell trophy on Jan. 3.

"I am ready for the worlds now. I am going to win the worlds. I am declaring war [on Littler]. One game a day suits me. We are going to go to war," Humphries said with a smile.

"World championships, me and him in a final. We are going to see who is the No. 1 there."

Humphries has a friendly relationship with Littler and his words were not laced with malice, but he has talked the talk, now it's time to walk the walk.

The chasing pack

Michael van Gerwen and Stephen Bunting are looking to trouble the Lukes at Alexandra Palace. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Michael van Gerwen may have reached three of the last six world championship finals, but he is still struggling with consistency and has won one major title in the last two years. The Dutchman opted to skip the Players Championship Finals last month to go on holiday with his family amid struggles in his private life -- whether the trip to Dubai allowed him the space to get back to his imperious best remains to be seen.

World No. 4 Stephen Bunting has been consistent but not spectacular. 'The Bullet' ended the Players Championship with the highest yearly average of any player (99.02) but has failed to convert that form into a major title. Worryingly for him, though, he lost all three of his group matches at the Grand Slam of Darts last month and was then knocked out of the Players Championship Finals in the second round.

Gerwyn Price is hitting form at just the right time -- he has reached four quarterfinals in the last five televised ranking events. The 2020-21 champion seemed primed for a deep run at 'Ally Pally' but the draw has him primed for a quarterfinal meeting with Littler.

Elsewhere, two-time winner Peter Wright has seen his form fall off a cliff, while 21-year-old two-time World Youth Champion Gian van Veen -- who captured his first major senior title by winning the European Championship in October -- is one to watch.

PDC doubles the stakes

The winner of this year's tournament will walk away with a once-unthinkable £1 million cheque.

The sum - double that taken home by Littler last year - is part of the record £5m total prize pot for which the expanded 128-player field are competing.

But the inflated figure could prove problematic for the sport. The winner's prize appears likely to distort the world rankings as they are calculated based on prize money earned over a two-year cycle.

As the reigning world No. 1, Littler would be almost untouchable at the top of the rankings until someone else has the chance to reel him in by winning next year's tournament and it could lead to him skipping smaller events in 2026 where smaller prize pots are on offer.

The PDC has also announced that the world championship will remain at Alexandra Palace until at least 2031, with the action moving from the West Hall to the Great Hall in order to boost the venue's capacity.

History made for the women's game

Beau Greaves is regarded by many as the best female darts player of all time. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

For the first time in world championship history, five women are set to take to the stage at Alexandra Palace. They're looking to add to the two wins recorded by Fallon Sherrock in 2019 which remain the only examples of wins recorded by a woman at the tournament.

Beau Greaves, 21, defeated Littler in the semifinals of the World Youth Championship in October and is considered by many as the best female player of all time despite her tender age. She has won 86 consecutive matches on the PDC Women's Series in 2025, resulting in 13 straight tournament titles.

Greaves was beaten 3-0 in the first round in her previous appearance at the world championship in 2022, but she has bided her time before making her return. She has also accepted a Tour Card that will see her compete with the Littler and Co. in PDC events over the next two years.

'Queen of the Palace' Sherrock is returning alongside Lisa Ashton, Gemma Hayter and Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

However, all five players face tough tasks in the opening round.

