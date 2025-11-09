Open Extended Reactions

Beau Greaves lost out to Gary Anderson in the Grand Slam of Darts. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Gary Anderson beat Beau Greaves 5-4 in Group G of Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts action.

For the second night in a row, Greaves took a former world champion to the maximum number of legs, only to fall on the wrong side of the decider.

Greaves started the better of the two, opening up a 2-0 lead before Anderson hit back with three consecutive legs.

Both players then held the rest of the way through to take things to 4-4, with the Scot prevailing in another thrilling contest.

Greaves showed exactly why she is the talk of the darts world, hitting a 102 checkout to give herself a two-leg lead after two 140s in the first.

Anderson then recorded a 14-darter to hold throw and get himself up and running.

The two-time world champion reminded those in Wolverhampton of his own credentials with an 11-dart leg to break Greaves' throw and level things up at 2-2.

He then held throw to lead for the first time on the night. But after a compelling back and forth Greaves got the score to 3-3, closing out 72.

Anderson took it to 4-3 before, naturally, Greaves kept herself in the contest, recording another 180 on her way and setting up a deciding leg.

But for the second time in as many nights, Greaves cruelly fell at the final hurdle once again as Anderson, despite a treble-less visit, got to a finish first taking out 103 to secure the win in a contest thoroughly enjoyed by those in WV Active Aldersley.