World Darts Championship draw: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries learn Round 1 opponents

Luke Littler won his maiden World Darts Championship title last year. Carl Recine/Getty Images

LONDON -- Luke Littler will open his World Darts Championship defence against Lithuanian world No. 95 Darius Labanauskas.

Littler discovered his opponent in Monday's draw, less than 24 hours after securing his third straight major at the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

PDC World Darts Championship draw KEY ROUND 1 GAMES Luke Littler vs. Darius Labanauskas Luke Humphries vs. Ted Evetts Stephen Bunting vs. Sebastian Bialecki Michael Smith vs. Lisa Ashton Dave Chisnall vs. Fallon Sherrock Michael van Gerwen vs. Mitsuhiko Tatsunami Peter Wright vs. Noa-Lynn van Leuven Gary Anderson vs. Adam Hunt Josh Rock vs. Gemma Hayter Daryl Gurney vs. Beau Greaves Chris Dobey vs. Xiaochen Zong Danny Noppert vs. Jurjen van der Velde

While not a daunting draw for the 18-year-old, Labanauskas did hit a world championship nine-darter in a first round defeat to Mike De Decker in 2022.

Elsewhere, Luke Humphries will begin his bid to win a second world championship title against 28-year-old former world youth champion Ted Evetts.

Women's No. 1 Beau Greaves, 21, was handed a tough-looking draw against world No. 22 Daryl Gurney.

Former world champion Michael Smith, who is looking to return to the form that has deserted him since his 2023 triumph, will take on Lisa Ashton.

Dave Chisnall was drawn against Fallon Sherrock.

The expanded 128-player field will be competing for a share of the total £5 million prize fund with the winner pocketing a cheque worth an eye-popping £1 million -- double what Littler took home after his victory over Michael van Gerwen in last year's final.