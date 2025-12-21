World Darts Championship: Luke Littler beats David Davies, eases into third round

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler is through to the third round of the World Darts Championship. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Luke Littler cruised through to the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship as his path to glory opened up after Gerwyn Price's shock exit.

Littler is the favourite to defend his historic title at Alexandra Palace and gave no reason to suggest it will not happen after brushing past Welshman David Davies 3-0.

The 18-year-old was nowhere near his imperious best but did not need to be as he extended his winning streak to 15 senior matches, going back to October 25.

"I was getting away with it, he missed 16 darts at double, but every one he missed was crucial, if he hit them it was a completely different game," Littler said on stage.

"I am glad he missed and I got the job done. I enjoyed it tonight. I was lucky to win the first set, once I got that I was settled and I am happy. I am happy, I'm coming back after Christmas.

"Everyone is on about the £1 million [prize money], it's there in front of you, but back-to-back is the only thing I want."

The first real test of his defence was expected to be a quarter-final against Price after Christmas, but that will now not happen after the Welshman was dumped out by the world number 92 Wesley Plaisier.

The giant Dutchman slayed the Welsh dragon with an imperious victory, sending the 2020 champion packing with a 3-0 defeat.