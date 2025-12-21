World Darts Championship: Josh Cullen accuses Mensure Suljovic of 'cheating'

Luke Littler describes how it felt in his first game of the World Darts Championships in which he beat Darius Labanauskas 3-0. (0:57)

Littler: Special feeling walking out as reigning champion and world number one (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Joe Cullen described Mensur Suljovic's slow pace between throws as "cheating" after he was knocked out of the Worlds Darts Championship by the Austrian.

Cullen appeared frustrated with the length of time taken by Suljovic over his throws, shaking his head as the two engaged in a brief handshake after the match.

No. 32 seed Cullen took to social media after the contest, saying Suljovic's conduct during the match was "not darts."

"If that's darts, I don't want no part of it!" Cullen said on X.

"Always liked Mensure away from the board but that was plain for all to see!

"I don't think I'm alone in feeling this way. The old guard will say it's part of the game but word it how you will -- it's CHEATING!

"That's not darts."

Joe Cullen accused his opponent of 'cheating' after crashing out in the second round. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images.

Cullen started the brighter of the two, winning the first set without dropping a leg.

It would be the last set he won though, as the Austrian rattled off three in a row to secure a 3-1 victory in the second round at Ally Pally.

Cullen had a throw at double nine to win the fourth set and level up the contest at 2-2 but he could not find the finish.

Suljovic then checked out on double 10 to secure the victory.

- The Luke Littler effect: How 'The Nuke' changed darts like Tiger Woods changed golf

- Alexandra Palace's wild history: Fire, wartime prison... and the World Darts Championship

Speaking after his victory, Suljovic said: "I don't know, what's his problem?

"I give him missed doubles, everything. I like Joe Cullen, a very nice guy.

"I never ever play slow. I do it only for my game. I'm never doing this for him. Sorry Joe, never do this. I love him man."