World Darts Championship: Raymond van Barneveld crashes out in first round

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Nine-darter or big fish? Littler, MVG & Humphries play You Have To Answer (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld suffered a demoralising defeat in the first round of the World Championship at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday that will raise questions about his future in the sport.

Van Barneveld, appearing in his record-equaling 33rd worlds campaign, suffered a first-round exit thanks to a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland's Stefan Bellmont.

Bellmont was ruthless on Wednesday evening, at one point winning eight consecutive legs in a dominant display.

It was a first victory at Alexandra Palace for Bellmont, as well as a first world championship win by a Swiss player.

Raymond van Barneveld is out of the World Darts Championship. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

The night started positively for van Barneveld who held throw to take the opening leg.

However, he would go on to lose the next eight as Bellmont built a commanding two-set lead.

The former champion had the higher average throughout the match (92.5 vs. 91.36) but struggled when it came to the clutch throws.

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, prize money, more

- The Luke Littler effect: How 'The Nuke' changed darts like Tiger Woods changed golf

- Alexandra Palace's wild history: Fire, wartime prison... and the World Darts Championship

Bellmont had a higher double percentage and checkout success rate (39.1% vs. 25%) as he cashed in on van Barneveld's struggles.

The Dutchman did win one final leg in the last set but that was merely a case of delaying the inevitable, Bellmont recovering from three missed match darts to hold throw and secure a 3-0 whitewash.

Van Barneveld, 58, is likely to face questions on his future in the sport after a disappointing display against the world number 111.