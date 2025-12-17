Gerwyn Price joins Luke Humphries in vowing to win World Darts Championship

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Gerwyn Price has declared that he will win the World Darts Championship after whitewashing Adam Gawlas in the first round.

The 40-year-old , who averaged 96.44 and hit six 180s on his way to the impressive 3-0 win at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, was in a confident mood after booking his spot in the next round.

"I am winning. Honestly, I'm not losing," Price said. Nobody's beating me this year."

The Welshman is looking to win the world championship for the second time, having first done so in 2021.

"I delete my social media before big tournaments and get into my own little bubble," he said.

"I believe in my own talent and my own ability. If people are saying that, then fair play to them, but I believe I'm going to win this tournament. I don't care what obstacles are in front of me. I know it's going to be tough, whoever I play, but I'm definitely coming through every game."

Gerwyn Price brushed aside Adam Gawlas on Tuesday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Price's declaration comes after world No. 2 Luke Humphries also vowed that he would be lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy after the final on Jan. 3.

Humphries made his vow after he was beaten by Luke Littler in the final of the Grand Slam of Darts in November, saying: "I am ready for the worlds now. I am going to win the worlds. I am declaring war."

Price has traditionally been cast as the villain of darts and been booed when on stage, but relations between Price and the crowds have been thawing of late.

He had the rare benefit of being roared on by the Ally Pally crowd during his dominant win over Kovacs on Tuesday.

"I don't usually get this [crowd support], so thank you very much," he told Sky Sports.

"The fans have been great for me the last 18 months, two years, and to come here and get the support like I have, as you can hear now, still they're chanting my name.

"Honestly, if I win the million [first prize], it's not going to change my life, but I want to win trophies. I want to be back in the top four in the world and be where I think I deserve.

"As long these are where they are with me, I think I can win everything, so thank you very much."

- The Iceman? - How and why darts players got their nicknames

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, more

- Beau Greaves takes centre stage as historic new era for women begins

With four more days to wait until he takes on Wesley Plaisier for a spot in the quarterfinals, Price said he intends to switch off from darta and "do a bit of work back home on the annex, get the tools back in my hands."

Should Price beat Plaisier, he will remain on course to meet Luke Littler in a much-anticipated quarterfinal clash after Christmas.