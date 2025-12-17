World Darts Championship 2026: Gerwyn Price eases into second round

Open Extended Reactions

Gerwyn Price made light work of his first round match. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Gerwyn Price romped to a 3-0 win over Adam Gawlas to ease into the second round of the World Darts Championship on Tuesday.

Price, who was roared on by the the crowd at Alexandra Palace, bagged six 180s before closing out the win with his second 120 checkout of the evening.

Despite missing 17 of his 26 attempts at doubles, he scored a 96.44 average to set up a second-round meeting with Wesley Plaisier.

"I don't usually get this [crowd support], so thank you very much," Price told Sky Sports.

"The fans have been great for me the last 18 months, two years, and to come here and get the support like I have, as you can hear now, still they're chanting my name.

"Honestly, if I win the million [first prize], it's not going to change my life, but I want to win trophies.

"I want to be back in the top four in the world and be where I think I deserve.

"As long these are where they are with me, I think I can win everything, so thank you very much."

Danny Noppert recovered from a slow start to produce a fine win over Jurjen van der Velde, finally triumphing 3-1 after the fourth set.

A strong finish saw him throw four perfect darts at the start of the final leg to get down to 47 after nine darts.

- World Darts Championship 2025-26: Schedule, how to watch, dates, more

- Luke Littler darts titles, prize money, career history, more

- Who is Beau Greaves? Darts titles, prize money, career history

Van der Velde had arrived on stage with a can of insect spray after issues on Monday with a wasp at the venue but it was not enough to keep him in contention, Noppert missing two match darts in the final leg before claiming victory.

Ricardo Pietreczko saw off the impressive Jose de Sousa 3-1 to seal his place in the second round, while Joe Comito upset Niko Springer 3-1 in the last match to finish.