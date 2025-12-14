World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Stephen Bunting begins title tilt

Nitin Kumar speaks after becoming the first Indian player to win at the Darts World Championship. (2:00)

Four days after Luke Littler got this year's World Darts Championship under way, it's time for another contender -- world No. 4 Stephen Bunting -- to take to the stage at Alexandra Palace, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Earlier on Thursday, Nitin Kumar became the first Indian to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship and Jonny Tata stunned Ritchie Edhouse.

Sunday's matches and results:

Afternoon session

(27) Ritchie Edhouse 0-3 Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra 2-3 Nitin Kumar

(32) Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks

Evening session

Lukas Wenig vs. Wesley Plaisier

(23) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs. Darren Beveridge

(4) Stephen Bunting vs. Sebastian Bialecki

James Hurrell vs. Stowe Buntz

Having reached the semifinals last time out, 'The Bullet' has had a solid but not spectacular year on tour. Bunting slipped up at the two most recent televised tournaments, though, as he lost all three of his group matches at the Grand Slam of Darts and was then knocked out of the Players Championship Finals in the second round.

This year's world championship is the biggest yet -- an expanded 128-player field is competing for a share of the total £5 million prize pot, with the winner pocketing £1 million. Littler earned £500,000 for winning last year's tournament.

Littler is the favourite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy once again on Jan. 3., 2026.