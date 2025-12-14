Nitin Kumar becomes first Indian to win at World Darts Championship

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

There was more history made at Alexandra Palace on Sunday as Nitin Kumar became the first Indian to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 40-year-old, on his fifth appearance at the tournament, defied five ton-plus finishes from Dutchman Richard Veenstra to win 3-2 and advance to the second round.

Kumar could not match Veenstra's scoring but was impressive on the outer ring as he hit 75% of his doubles, including his last seven in a row.

Nitin Kumar delighted the Alexandra Palace in his win over Richard Veenstra. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"I don't know what to say! I'm overwhelmed. If you dream it, anything is possible," Kumar told Sky Sports.

"There are so many good players from India, they just need to see someone who can do it and I'm willing to be the puppet!"

'The Royal Bengal', whose win earned him £15,000, is set to face world No. 4 Stephen Bunting in the next round should 'The Bullet' defeat Sebastian Bialecki in Sunday's evening session.

- World Darts Championship 2026: Results, schedule, how to watch, more

- World Darts Championship prize money: All-time stats

- The best walk-on songs ranked... but Luke Littler only at No. 9

Meanwhile, Ritchie Edhouse was stunned by Jonny Tata as the debutant whitewashed the world No. 27. Dom Taylor also booked his spot in the next round with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Oskar Lukasiak. Joe Cullen averaged over 99 as he made light work of Bradley Brooks in the last game of the afternoon session.

On Saturday, 71-year-old Paul Lim became the oldest player to win a match at the world championship.