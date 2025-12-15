World Darts Championship: Cameron Menzies repeatedly punches drinks table after defeat

Cameron Menzies was left with a bloodied hand after punching a drinks table three times at Alexandra Palace and was subsequently directed off stage by Kirk Bevins. Warren Little/Getty Images

Cameron Menzies repeatedly punched a drinks table in a fit of rage after suffering a shock defeat to Charlie Manby at the World Darts Championship on Monday.

The 26th seed angrily punched the underside of the table three times after his defeat was sealed before being directed off stage by match referee Kirk Bevins and holding up his left hand in apology to the Alexandra Palace crowd while blood poured from his right.

Just moments before, the Scot had his head in his hands as Manby threw for the match.

Menzies had held 1-0 and 2-1 set leads before his debutant opponent bounced back and clinched victory on double one after both players had missed several darts at the outer ring.

Cameron Menzies was knocked out of the World Darts Championship at the first-round stage for the second straight year. Warren Little/Getty Images

Menzies apologised in a statement issued via Online Darts.

"First of all, I would like to apologise for what happened. I am sorry that I reacted in the manner that I did. It's not an excuse, but I have had a lot of things on my mind recently and I suppose it all just became too much at the end," he said.

"It has not been an easy time for me with my uncle Gary passing away recently. I saw him four days before he died and he gave a look which told me how much he thought of me. He treated me like a son. Had I won the game against Charlie, my second match would have been on the day of Gary's funeral and that has not been lost on me in recent days.

"Let me say again, that's no excuse for what I did on the stage. It was the wrong thing to do and I don't want it to take anything away from Charlie. He played well and deserved his win. "This is not how I would like people to view me. Yes I can get emotional at times, but not like that and that wasn't right."

Blood could be seen on Cameron Menzies' right hand as he left the stage. Warren Little/Getty Images

The 30-year-old could be in trouble with the Darts Regulation Authority as his actions potentially breach their rules against aggressive or disruptive behaviour.

Menzies broke down in tears after being knocked out in the first round by Leonard Gates last year amid difficulties in his private life.

While the incident overshadowed Manby's first world championship win, his triumph is the latest sign of the 20-year-old's rapid development. He will face either Matt Campbell or Adam Sevada in the last 64.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Brendan Dolan booked his spot in the next round after getting the better of Tavis Deudeney and Noa-Lynn van Leuven became the second woman knocked out of the tournament as she was whitewashed by two-time champion Peter Wright, who was dressed like The Grinch.