World Darts Championship: 'People's Champion' Stephen Bunting repays the love

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Stephen Bunting decorating a cake on a Christmas card (£5.95). Stephen Bunting recording a personalised video shout-out (£39.50). Stephen Bunting looking pleased with himself on an imitation FIFA Ultimate Team shield (£20) -- all of these delights and more can be found on the world No. 4's official website, and if your loved ones are feeling generous, in the stocking at the end of your bed on the big day.

On the face of it, the world No. 4 has made it to the big time and he's recognised that the moment to fleece the sport's growing fanbase for all they're worth has arrived. After all, a pin badge will set you back £15. But, as is often the case with Bunting, the reality is more honest, more heartfelt. Such is Bunting's appreciation for the support he receives, the TikTok titan takes the time out of his practice routine to personally package each order and send it out from his local post office in St. Helens.

"We do exhibitions, and a lot of the other players like to lock themselves away in a private room," Bunting told The Guardian earlier this month. "They don't really see the fans, unless it's a meet-and-greet. Whereas I like to be the centre of attention, easily accessible. And listen, these fans are paying our wages."

Stephen Bunting's walk-on is arguably the most popular in the sport. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

And here, at the top of a hill in north London on the Saturday before Christmas, he was standing in the spotlight once again.

Bunting's hyper-viral walk-on lasts all of 90 seconds, but by the time it's over, he's somehow managed to form a genuine human connection with 3,500 hedonists inside the Grade II-listed Alexandra Palace. Bricklayers, estate agents, city traders and bartenders -- they all worship at the feet of Bunting as he mimes along to David Guetta's "Bulletproof."

For once, though, Bunting had to share some of the love with his opponent, India's Nitin Kumar, whose win over Richard Veenstra was one of the stories of the first round. But a delicious 118 checkout from Bunting in the opening leg, followed by another from 107 put him in firm control from the off and he didn't let go from there.

Kumar, who has said he wants to be responsible for bringing darts to India's billion-strong population, perhaps took too much on his shoulders for this, the biggest match of his life, and was far from his best as Bunting wrapped up victory in 36 minutes.

It wasn't always like this. Only a few years ago Bunting was a solid but unspectacular player who looked unable to break into the truly elite. Defeats led to a collapse of self-confidence, his lack of self-confidence led to more defeats. But help from sports psychologists and a hypnotherapist helped turn him into the man referred to (sometimes by himself) as the 'People's Champion'.

Nitin Kumar was no match for a dominant Stephen Bunting on Saturday. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

What can we gleam from this match for Bunting's chances of defying one of the Luke's come Jan. 3?

With the usual caveats of this being an early-round match against a qualifier and the real tests are yet to come, he looks in the sort of form that just might have him making plenty of trips to the St. Helens Post Office in the New Year.

Would he spend the £1 million winner's prize money on himself?

"I might get a tenner here and there, he has said. "It wouldn't involve me anyway. My lad's into all sorts of gadgets. He loves his darts as well. He's got some of the most expensive sets of darts ever made.

"He would probably add to his collection. The missus wants a new kitchen, and Theo wants some gummy bears or something."