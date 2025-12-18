David Munyua stuns 18th seed Mike De Decker at World Darts Championship

Open Extended Reactions

David Munyua made World Darts Championship history on Thursday. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Kenyan qualifier and veterinarian David Munyua shocked 18th seed Mike De Decker on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in World Darts Championship history.

Munyua, 30, is the first Kenyan to take to the stage at Alexandra Palace and has never visited England before doing so for this tournament. He had to secure secure money from sponsors in order to make the trip to north London from Nairobi.

He trailed De Decker by two sets to nil before pulling off a remarkable comeback.

After levelling the scores at 2-2, Munyua was broken in the first leg of the decider but later set himself up for the win by pulling off a stunning outer bull, treble 20, bullseye finish to level the fifth set.

With the Ally Pally crowd roaring him on, Munyua pinned double 20 with his fourth match dart to seal a previously unthinkable victory.

David Munyua's second-round match will be appointment viewing. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"It is amazing. I was not expecting it, I am happy about it," he told Sky Sports on-stage during his post-match interview.

"It is a very big moment for the sport itself, for Africa for Kenya. I am happy I did my best, the outcome was quite good."

The win means Munyua is guaranteed at least £15,000. He would pocket another £10,000 should he get past either Kevin Doets or Matthew Dennant who face off in their first-round tie on Friday.

Motomu Sakai's an instant hit at Ally Pally

Motomu Sakai delighted the Alexandra Palace crowd during Thursday's afternoon session. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Munyua's famous win capped off an exciting afternoon session that had seen fellow debutant Motomu Sakai reach the second round.

The Japanese marksman backed up a wacky walk-on routine by cruising through with a 3-0 victory over Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

The 28-year-old Japanese qualifier became an instant cult hero at Alexandra Palace thanks to some exuberant dance moves after high-fiving fans and signing autographs en route to the stage.

His eccentric entrance -- to the song "Ojamajo Carnival" -- delighted the capacity crowd and was followed by a 3-0 win in which the PDC Asian Tour runner-up averaged 87.38.

Sakai will face Sweden's Andreas Harrysson, who upset 12th seed Ross Smith on Friday, in round two.

Sky Sports commentator John Part -- a two-time PDC world champion -- said: "Just a class character all around in the best possible ways.

"He backed all of his showmanship up with excellent timing, and the joy of playing the game, of being in the World Championship, and winning.

"We look forward to seeing him move on and along."

World No. 24 Ryan Joyce produced a masterclass in finishing in a 3-0 first-round success over fellow Englishman Owen Bates, while Callan Rydz beat Hungary's Patrik Kovacs by the same scoreline.

