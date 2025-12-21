World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price stunned in second round by Wesley Plaisier

Open Extended Reactions

Gerwyn Price has been knocked out of the World Darts Championship. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Wesley Plaisier knocked former champion and ninth seed Gerwyn Price out of the World Darts Championship in the second round Sunday, stunning the Welshman 3-0 at Alexandra Palace.

Price was considered one of the pre-tournament favourites but it didn't take long for Plaisier to stamp his mark on the match, winning the first set 3-1.

The 2021 champion couldn't get a foot-hold on the game as Plaisier, roared on by the Ally Pally crowd, remained composed, also taking the second set 3-1 with an average of 95 as he punished Price's mistakes.

Price upped his game in what would be the final set, but it wasn't enough. There were some late nerves from Plaisier as he missed two match darts, with Price also missing a 53 check out before the Dutchman sealed the upset of the tournament so far.