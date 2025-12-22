World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Gian van Veen takes on Alan Soutar

Luke Littler speaks about his plans for Christmas Day after reaching the third round of the World Darts Championship. (0:40)

LONDON -- After Luke Littler secured his safe passage to the World Darts Championship third round on Sunday, now Luke Humphries steps up to the oche looking to do the same and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Humphries proclaimed that he will win this year's tournament after losing to Littler in the final of the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

Monday's afternoon session was headlined by perhaps the most dramatic game of this year's tournament so far as Ricky Evans outlasted James Wade in a fifth-set tiebreak.

Monday's matches and results:

Afternoon session

Darren Beveridge 1-3 Madars Razma

(31) Wessel Nijman 0-3 Gabriel Clemens

David Munyua 0-3 Kevin Doets

(7) James Wade 2-3 Ricky Evans

Evening session

(10) Gian van Veen vs. Alan Soutar

(15) Nathan Aspinall vs. Leonard Gates

(2) Luke Humphries vs. Paul Lim

Charlie Manby vs. Adam Sevada

This year's World Darts Championship is the biggest yet. There is £1 million on offer to whoever lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy on Jan. 3.

Littler pocketed half that amount for beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in last year's final.

His path to a second consecutive title has been made easier after a much-anticipated quarterfinal clash with Gerwyn Price was take off the schedule following the Welshman's second-round defeat to Wesley Plasier.