World Darts Championship LIVE: Latest updates as Luke Littler continues title defence

Ten days after swatting aside Darius Labanauskas on the opening night of the World Darts Championship, Luke Littler is back at Alexandra Palace to take on David Davies in the second round and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Littler, 18, has come into the tournament in typically dominant form and is the overwhelming favourite to lift the Sid Waddell trophy once again on Jan. 3.

There was plenty of drama in Sunday's afternoon where Joe Cullen described Mensur Suljovic's slow pace between throws as "cheating" after he was knocked out.

Sunday's matches and results:

Afternoon session

(24) Ryan Joyce 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

(32) Joe Cullen 1-3 Mensur Suljovic

(25) Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Max Hopp

(17) Rob Cross 3-1 Ian White

Evening session

(13) Martin Schindler 3-0 Keane Barry

(9) Gerwyn Price vs. Wesley Plaisier

(1) Luke Littler vs. David Davies

(16) Damon Heta vs. Stefan Bellmont

Littler became the youngest world champion in darts history when he defeated three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in last year's world championship. The then-17-year-old pocketed a £500,000 cheque in reward of his efforts but if he repeats the feat this time around, he will take home a record-breaking £1 million.

Plenty of seeds have already fallen in north London with the likes of Cullen, Chris Dobey and Mike De Decker sent packing before the Christmas break.