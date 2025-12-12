Luke Littler hits back at Man United fan criticism over Wolves ticket

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries take on You Have To Answer ahead of the World Darts Championship. (2:01)

Luke Littler has hit back at fans who have criticised him for going to see Manchester United beat Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

Litter, who is a United fan, felt the need to inform people he had been gifted the tickets by United's kit manufacturer Adidas amid backlash from other fans.

"Everyone just jumps on everything," Littler said. "They don't know anything.

"So I've seen too many stupid [message] requests and all that stuff saying, 'I've been on the waiting list' and all that.

"And then I just said to my mate, 'I'm going to have to put something on there to thank Adidas because no one knows'.

"And then when I put it on, they're like, 'Oh, you're just trying to cover it up'. But the tickets were off Adidas.

Luke Littler was in the away end for Man United's 4-1 win over Wolves. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"They give a certain amount of tickets out a year, home and away to whoever they want. So they chose me, gave me three tickets for Wolves away.

"It was my first away day. Probably a guaranteed win, so I'm glad we won that one. Hopefully we can go on and win on Monday as well.

"Hopefully I can get to some more, but I'll enjoy it on Monday."

Littler eased through his World Darts Championship first-round clash against Darius Labanauskas on Thursday.

Afterwards, Littler said he will not be attending the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next week.

The 18-year-old has made the six-person shortlist for the prestigious prize for his exploits over an incredible year of success, which kicked off in January when he became the youngest ever world champion.

He is battling it out with Lando Norris, Rory McIlroy, Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Kildunne for the gong, but does not intend to be at next Thursday's ceremony in Media City.

