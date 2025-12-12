Julien Laurens says Mohamed Salah may have no choice but to leave Liverpool, and that a move to Saudi Arabia is highly likely for the Egyptian. (0:58)

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were the surprise exclusions as Nigeria pruned their 54-strong provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad to a final 28.

In their place, coach Eric Sékou Chelle has recalled previously out of favour 2018 World Cup goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and Samsunspor forward Paul Onuachu, who has also endured his fair share of ire for a lack of Nigeria goals but has been rewarded for a productive season where he has racked up 11 goals from 15 appearances so far.

Joining them are four previously uncapped players, led by Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Alebiosu. The defender, who recently switched his allegiance to Nigeria from England, has been rewarded with a first ever place in a senior tournament roster, where he is expected to fill the gap left by the injured rising star Benjamin Fredricks.

The other newbies are Ebenezer Akinsanmiro of Italian club Pisa, Salim Fago of Croatian club NK Istra, Croatia, Usman Muhammed of Israeli club Ironi Tiberius and Tochukwu Nnadi of Dutch club Zulte Waregem.

Also making returns are defender Chidozie Awaziem and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman and Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen will be the leaders for Nigeria at AFCON. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The rest of the roster is made up of familiar faces, led by star forward Victor Osimhen and immediate past African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman along with midfielder Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

First choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali also made the squad despite injury concerns from his club Chippa United in South Africa.

Nwabali is one of only two Africa-based players in the squad, the other being fellow goalkeeeper Amas Obasogie of Singida Blackstars in Tanzania.

No player from Nigeria's domestic league made the final squad.

The Super Eagles will have a pre-tournament scrimmage with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo Stadium on December 16 before flying to Fès, the venue of their Group C opening game against Tazania's Taifa Stars two days later.

The three-time champions then engage in further group phase encounters against Tunisia's Carthage Eagles on Decemeber 27 and Uganda's Cranes on December 30.

Super Eagles squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa SC, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961 (Croatia)