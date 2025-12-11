Deontay Wilder having 'a real conversation' with Oleksandr Usyk over fight

Open Extended Reactions

Deontay Wilder has said his is having a "real conversation" about fighting Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Unified heavyweight champion Usyk (24-0, 14 KOs) has said he wants to fight the American next.

Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) has lost two of his last three fights to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, returning to beat Tyrrell Herndon in June.

Deontay Wilder (R) has said he is in talks to fight Oleksandr Usyk. Getty

While he has fallen down the rankings, Wilder is still considered a big draw and said he would be keen to fight the Ukrainian.

"It's definitely becoming more of a conversation. A real conversation. Boxing is a business. Sometimes you can have solid business and then it falls through," Wilder told Talk Sport.

"Most of the time if we're lucky and God blesses us we get the great fight and they happen and great things come from that. Great memories for sure.

"Right now we're definitely in talks for that fight. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it.

"Once I get the final say so of how things are and the details of things and I know for sure that it's on, then my heart will be pumping, my blood will be boiling and that's when the excitement happens and we get ready to go to camp."

Usyk was ordered to fight Brit Fabio Wardley, who held the WBO interim title, but chose to vacate the belt.

Wardley beat Joseph Parker with a Round 11 knockout and, following Usyk vacating the title, was elevated to full world champion.