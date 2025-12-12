Falcons complete comeback as Bucs drop from first in NFC South

TAMPA, Fla. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris challenged his team Monday to fight. There had been a significant lack of that in recent weeks, with the Falcons facing a short week against an NFC South rival.

On Thursday night in prime time, fight they did. The Falcons came back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 at Raymond James Stadium. Falcons kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 43-yard field goal as time expired to win it.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was 30-of-44 for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for 93 yards and another 82 receiving yards on eight catches. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. exploded for 11 catches for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This loss was a big blow for the Buccaneers, who are battling the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South crown. Tampa falls half a game behind Carolina with three weeks to go.

Tampa Bay has won once in its past six games, while Atlanta won just its second game in its past nine.

Here are the most important things to know from Thursday night for both teams:

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

QB performance: Kirk Cousins had the two best games of his 2024 season against the Bucs. That success against Tampa Bay continued Thursday night. Cousins had over 150 yards with two touchdowns in the first half in his third straight game against the Falcons' division rival.

Stat to know: Pitts had his first 100-yard receiving game since his rookie season in 2021. Pitts went off in the first half, the kind of performance the Falcons desperately needed without Drake London (knee). It was the first time a Falcons player had 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a half since Calvin Ridley in 2018.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Falcons aren't making the playoffs and won't have a winning season. What the coaching staff wanted most from the team over the final few weeks was a clean operation. Thursday night was anything but. Atlanta had 10 penalties in the first half, the team's most in a half since 1984. Still, Atlanta somehow overcame committing 19 accepted penalties, the most in franchise history and the most by any team this season. -- Marc Raimondi

Next game: at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Dec. 21)

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Turning point: With 8:28 to go in regulation, Mayfield was intercepted by Dee Alford on a pass intended for Evans at the Falcons' 33-yard line -- with the Falcons trailing 28-20. Inside linebacker Lavonte David forced a Darnell Mooney fumble at the Bucs' 9-yard line, and while it appeared to be smothered by a Buccaneer defender, officials deemed it was Atlanta's ball -- setting up a 7-yard touchdown to Pitts. Antoine Winfield Jr. came off the edge on a blitz and forced an incompletion on Kirk Cousin's 2-point conversion attempt, preserving the Bucs' 28-26 lead.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Bucs' secondary, which was missing starting safety Tykee Smith and backup cornerback Benjamin Morrison before starting cornerback Zyon McCollum left the game because of a hip injury, had no solutions for Pitts, who went untouched in the end zone twice. Christian Izien, who stepped in for Smith, surrendered Pitts' first touchdown on a crossing route and a 36-yard vertical pass play to set up Pitts' second score. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Dec. 21)