The United Democratic Movement (UDM) -- a minority party within South Africa's ruling coalition government -- said on Thursday they had reported South Africa head coach Hugo Broos to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

They reported the Belgian over comments he made regarding centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels, over the Bafana player's recent signing to Chicago Fire FC in MLS, and more.

Broos criticised Mbokazi for arriving late to the national team camp at Pretoria's Tuks High Performance Centre ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from December 21 - January 18.

Michaels and Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates - for whom he played his final game in Saturday's Carling Knockout final win over Marumo Gallants - were caught in the tirade.

"A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing [and thinking]: 'How much can I get?,'" Broos said of Michaels, who facilitated a transfer which Broos believes will have a negative impact on Mbokazi's career.

On his desire to hand Mbokazi - who he accused of having "the attitude of a star" - a dressing down, he said: "I can assure you: he (Mbokazi) is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy."

In a statement reported upon by ENCA, they described Broos comments as "racially suggestive and sexist utterances".

As per TimesLIVE, UDM secretary-general Yongama Zigebe signed a letter sent to the SAHRC which requests an "independent investigation" and says: "The reported comments, racially coded, derogatory and gender-diminishing, cannot be dismissed as off-hand remarks.

"They carry historical and cultural significance in a society still healing from the institutionalisation of racism and sexism. Public figures, particularly those entrusted with national teams, bear heightened obligations to uphold the values of non-racialism, non-sexism, respect and equality."

The letter reportedly refers to Section 9 of the constitution, which "expressly prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of race, gender and other protected categories".

The SAHRC has limited powers, which include referring matters to the Equality Court for enforcement. The greatest risk Broos faces is, however, in the court of public opinion and that of his players - who he needs onside ahead of Bafana Bafana's AFCON campaign.

Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie - whose own political career with the Patriotic Alliance has endured an SAHRC complaint made four months ago by ActionSA over past comments - wrote on X: "I'm awaiting the response from SAFA & Coach Hugo Broos before I comment. The comments made by the coach require clarification as it is open to any interpretation currently."

After a Johannesburg friendly against Ghana on December 16, South Africa will kick off their AFCON campaign six days later in Marrakech against Angola. They will subsequently face Egypt in Agadir on Boxing Day before concluding their group stage fixtures against Zimbabwe in Marrakech on December 29.