Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi was a surprise omission from their Africa Cup of Nations squad for the tournament in Morocco (December 21 - January 18), but expressed his support for the team despite feeling he had recovered enough from injury to contribute.

The squad, announced on Thursday, included Munetsi's Wolves teammate, Tawanda Chirewa, but excluded former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat - reportedly for personal reasons.

"This one hurts, as representing the Warriors has always been a dream, and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career. AFCON would have even been more significant," Munetsi wrote in a post on social media.

"I had an injury recently, but my club, Wolves, communicated with the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support to ensure that I could participate at the AFCON. Unfortunately, I received no follow-up communication, and decisions were made without clarity-speculation which wasn't the case.

"While I'm hurt, my unwavering support for the national team remains strong . I respect the coach's decisions and stand behind the boys wholeheartedly. I will always be ready to defend the nation I love. Go Warriors, go!"

Marian Marinica recently took over as the Warriors' head coach following their unsuccessful FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign concluded under Michael Nees. Zimbabwe picked up some impressive results - notably a draw to Bafana Bafana - but ultimately finished their Group C campaign without a win.

There has been ongoing discontent within the country at decision-making affecting its football. Recently, FIFA banned Zimbabwe in February 2022 after the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA). The following year, the ban was lifted.

Nevertheless, Zimbabwe's squad contains some notable players. Apart from Wolves winger Chirewa, they have two players capable of producing high-level performances at left-back in Mamelodi Sundowns' Divine Lunga and FC Cincinnati's Teenage Hadebe - who might be utilised elsewhere along the defensive line.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba makes the cut, with former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona likely to play an important role in bossing proceedings in the middle of the park.

Zimbabwe are in Group B for the AFCON along with South Africa, Angola and Egypt. They will take on Egypt on December 22 before facing Angola on Boxing Day and neighbours Bafana Bafana on December 29.