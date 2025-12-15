Open Extended Reactions

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has publicly apologised for his comments on centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels, but reiterated his denial of accusations of racism and sexism.

Belgian mentor Broos had been under fire since last Wednesday's strongly-worded rebuke of Mbokazi's late arrival to the pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) camp, and claims that his move to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates was ill-advised and had inflated the 20-year-old's ego.

Political party the United Democratic Movement (UDM) had reported him to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for what they deemed racist and sexist comments. They were unamused by Broos' tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Mbokazi "is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy".

They also lambasted his description of Michaels as, "A nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing [and thinking]: 'How much can I get?'"

Speaking to the media on Monday, ahead of South Africa's Tuesday friendly in Johannesburg against Ghana before flying to Morocco for the AFCON (December 21 - January 18), Broos admitted his "choice of words was not the right one", but insisted he "never wanted to make a racist or sexist comment" and was "neither a racist nor a sexist".

SAFA had, on Saturday, defended Broos and said the Belgian's comments were "misinterpreted and later amplified into unfounded character accusations".

The Belgian was quoted as echoing SAFA's sentiments in their initial statement after the fallout but stuck a more conciliatory tone on Monday. However, he once again expressed concern over the guidance Mbokazi was receiving. Notably, he touched on Mbokazi allegedly being taken advantage of.

This time, Broos did not suggest that Michaels was one of the people exploiting Mbokazi - and his words echoed comments from Michaels herself in a previous interview with the Real Network, where she had expressed concern over people who "feel entitled" to the 20-year-old's wealth.

South Africa defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire in early December, and his national team coach was not happy with his choice of MLS side. Chicago Fire/X

"My family, my wife, my children and grandchildren have also suffered [as a result of the fallout of the initial comments," Broos told the media.

"I've played with people of colour, coached them, worked with them in Algeria, in Cameroon - and in the last four years, in South Africa. You can ask any of them what kind of man I am.

"Maybe some would say: 'He's a bad coach'. Maybe others would say: 'He's a good coach.' Maybe, they would call me 'stubborn', but nobody would call me 'a racist'.

"When Mbokazi was introduced into the team... by his coach at Pirates (initially José Riveiro and later Abdeslam Ouaddou following his initial Bafana breakthrough), we immediately saw his talent.

"He was rewarded with selection for Bafana Bafana and became a regular player [from June 2025 onwards]. His life changed and suddenly, he had many friends. Some meant well; others tried to take advantage of him.

"When you attract all that attention so quickly as a young, 20-year-old footballer; you need guidance from people who can prevent you from making the wrong decisions. The red card [in a World Cup qualifier] against Zimbabwe was one of his poor decisions that made me suspect that that guidance wasn't sufficient.

"Worse, he was protected from potential sanctions. When Mbokazi arrived late at the Bafana Bafana camp in preparation for the most important tournament of the continent - AFCON - I was incredibly angry at that, but even more so when some people sent me a strange story to justify it."

Broos had previously criticised Orlando Pirates for protecting him in this instance - although he also revealed Ouaddou had spoken to him candidly about his concerns regarding Mbokazi's attitude.

Broos continued: "I let my fatherly side get the better of me in my response, because I saw that things could go wrong. It would be a waste if Mbokazi didn't pursue the career that he is destined [to] due to lack of proper guidance as an inexperienced, young, humble, talented player.

"I agree my choice of words was not the right one and I apologise for that, but I never wanted to make a racist or sexist comment. I am neither a racist nor sexist."