Enzo Maresca won't clarify 'worst 48 hours' at Chelsea remark

Enzo Maresca says he has suffered his "worst 48 hours" after Chelsea's 2-0 win vs. Everton. (1:03)

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has refused to clarify comments that he is not getting support at the club.

The Italian was asked to explain his claim made after Saturday's win over Everton that the previous 48 hours had been his worst at Stamford Bridge but shut down multiple questions about whom he was targeting.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Cardiff, he became visibly impatient with repeated requests for him to make sense of remarks that have fuelled intense speculation he was taking aim at the club's owners and sporting directors.

"I already spoke about that and I don't have anything to add," he said.

"It's Cardiff tomorrow please. I think I was quite clear, no more than that.

"I respect your [the media's] opinion. I respect people's opinion. But again I don't have anything to add. My focus is on tomorrow's game where we can achieve a third semi-final in 18 months since I joined the club."

Enzo Maresca refused to comment on his line that the 48 hours before the Everton clash were the worst he has had at Stamford Bridge. Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

As the the atmosphere in the room became strained, he added: "We are in an era where everyone can say what they think. I respect people's opinion. I don't have anything to add. My focus is just on tomorrow."

He also reiterated he was not talking about the club's fans when he referred to a lack of support, saying: "I said after the game that I love Chelsea supporters. They deserve the best."

Saturday's victory ended a four-game winless run in which the team's performance level dropped significantly, particularly in defeats away to Leeds and Atalanta.

However, prior to Maresca's comments, there had been no indication the spell had been anything other than the expected ebb and flow as the Premier League's youngest squad slowly gels and nothing to suggest problems in his relationship with the club.

Indeed, the last 10 weeks have brought the best moments of the Italian's reign, including a last-minute win against champions Liverpool and a stunning 3-0 victory over Barcelona.

November's 1-1 draw with leaders Arsenal, earned playing with 10 men for over an hour, won deserved plaudits for the way a newly-resilient Chelsea dug in in adversity and stood up to their opponents.

Whatever went on in the days and hours before the Everton game and Maresca's handling of it has put a different perspective on the season, with his refusal to provide clarity likely only to inflame the situation.

Cole Palmer took just 21 minutes into his return to score against Everton. Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Asked whether he remained committed to the job, he said: "Absolutely yes.

"I can speak Italian, Spanish very well and French well, and English more or less.

"I think when I want to say something I am quite clear. I already spoke after the game, I don't need to add more.

"You can try in Italian, Spanish, French so you are all aware. It's finished. It was after the game. Now it's focus on Cardiff."

Cole Palmer is not expected to feature at the Cardiff City Stadium after his goal on Saturday, with Maresca having previously said the 23-year-old is currently unable to play every three days.