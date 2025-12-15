Morgan Rogers earns Ronaldo comparisons and hailed as 'dead cert' to start for England at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Morgan Rogers has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and hailed as a "dead cert" to start for England in the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Rogers has been the star player for Aston Villa as they have embarked on a nine-game win streak to propel them up the table and enter an unlikely title race.

The 23-year-old scored twice in Villa's 3-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium to continue their winning run, last losing a game in all competitions on Nov. 1 against Liverpool.

Beyond being the main man behind Villa's change of fortunes though, former England winger Theo Walcott believes Rogers could also be a key figure for Thomas Tuchel's side in the summer.

He said on BBC's Match of the Day: "He scored two fantastic goals and, for me, he is not just going to be in the squad next summer -- he is a dead cert to be a starter for England at the World Cup -- 100%.

"He does everything, he's not just a goal threat. I like all [the contenders for the number 10 position], but one of them is going to have to miss out on the squad itself - and Rogers, for me, has to start.

Morgan Rogers has been in fine form for Aston Villa thus far this season. Julian Finney/Getty Images

"He is such an intelligent player, he's the kind of player that recognises a weakness in the structure of the team."

Rogers' second goal was another of his trademark long-range dipping effort that catches goalkeepers off guard.

He scored a very similar goal in the 2-1 win over Tottenham, as well as a delicately hit free-kick as Villa defeated Leeds.

Those goals were so eye-catching and highlighted just how much talent Rogers possesses, that he earned comparisons to one of the Premier League's greatest talents in Cristiano Ronaldo.

"You think of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and how, if you give them time and space on the ball when they shoot from distance, they are able to manipulate the ball the way they want to," Walcott added.

"Well, Rogers is able to do that.

"Of course, he got that space he was looking for against West Ham. If you give time and space to any player like that, you are in trouble, especially him because of the way he hits the ball."

England are not short of options in the No. 10 role for the summer, with Rogers one of four main contenders, alongside Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Bellingham has for a long time expected to be the main man, but a combination of his form dipping and Rogers' peaking, has left former England defender Jamie Carragher unsure exactly who will take Tuchel's fancy.

He said on Sky Sports: "Morgan Rogers is something special.

"He has been one of those players, probably along with Elliot Anderson in the last six months for England, who most think, 'oh in the England team, that is a bold move', but the longer they are in there, the more you think, no, they should be in there.

"Morgan Rogers is competing with arguably our best player right now, he plays for Real Madrid, in Jude Bellingham.

"Jude Bellingham played the last game, and I think in most people's eyes and certainly in mine as well, I must admit that, I think once we get to the World Cup, Jude Bellingham will be playing in that position.

"But the more I watch him play and I actually think Thomas Tuchel thinks like this, this is not an easy decision that Bellingham comes back in.

"This is a real fight for Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers to see who is going to play in that No.10 position behind Harry Kane at the World Cup."