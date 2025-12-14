The Best FIFA Football Awards: Where to watch, list of nominees, all awards

FIFA's The Best Awards have been annually held since 2017, and sees football's governing body recognise some of the past year's outstanding performances in the sport.
The Best Player awards are regarded as the highlights of the night, which will also reveal the winners of 2025's best coach, goalkeeper and goals scored in both the men's and women's categories.
Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal lead the 11 nominees for the men's award, where there could be another close vote between the pair -- who finished first and second at September's Ballon d'Or ceremony respectively.
PSG are the best represented team in this category, with Dembélé joined on the shortlist by his teammates Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha.
The women's award will be picked from a larger group of 17 nominees, including Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí -- who scooped the Ballon d'Or three months ago -- and will be as a frontrunner to win out again in Qatar. She's one of five players from the Catalan club to be nominated.
WSL players are well represented on the list, with Arsenal and Chelsea providing eight nominees, including Ballon d'Or runner-up Mariona Caldentey, Chloe Kelly and Lucy Bronze.
Mikel Arteta and Renée Slegers of Arsenal, Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor and England's Sarina Wiegman are all included in the coaches' categories.
Key details
Date: Dec. 14, Tuesday
Time: 5pm GMT (12pm ET, 10.30pm IST)
Venue: Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar
Where to watch The Best Awards 2025 ceremony
The ceremony can be watched worldwide for free on FIFA's website. The stream will begin at 5pm GMT.
How are The Best Awards 2025 decided?
Voting for the awards were split into four sources. Each FIFA-registered national team's captain and one nominated coach per team were eligible, as were one nominated journalist per country, and an online fan vote.
Each group had to choose their top three from each category, which would award them five, three or one point.
The nominee with the most points from across all four voting groups will win.
Who are the nominees for the The Best Awards 2025 men's prize?
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain and France)
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)
Pedri (Barcelona and Spain)
Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
Who are the nominees for the The Best Awards 2025 women's prize?
Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)
Nathalie Björn (Chelsea and Sweden)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona and Spain)
Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)
Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)
Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)
Kadidiatou Diani (OL Lyonnes and France)
Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)
Patri Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain)
Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and the United States)
Lauren James (Chelsea and England)
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City, Arsenal and England)
Ewa Pajor (Barcelona and Poland)
Clàudia Pina (Barcelona and Spain)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona and Spain)
Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)
Which other awards will be handed out?
Tuesday night's ceremony will see announcements of the Puskas and Marta awards, given out to the best men's and women's goal of the year respectively.
Goalkeepers will be separately recognised with an award, as will team head coaches.
There is also a FIFA Fair Play award, which will be decided by a separate jury.
FIFA Puskás award nominees
Alessandro Deiola, Cagliari v. Venezia, May 18 2025
Pedro de la Vega, Cruz Azul v. Seattle Sounders, July 31 2025
Santiago Montiel, Independiente v. Independiente Rivadavia, May 11 2025
Amr Nasser, Al Ahly v. Pharco, April 17 2025
Carlos Orrantía, Querétaro v. Atlas, April 16 2025
Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns v. Borussia Dortmund, June 21 2025
Declan Rice, Arsenal v. Real Madrid, April 8 2025
Rizky Ridho, Persija Jakarta v. Arema, March 9 2025
Lamine Yamal, Espanyol v. Barcelona, 15 May 2025
FIFA Marta Award nominees
Jordyn Bugg, North Carolina Courage v. Seattle Reign, March 22 2025
Mariona Caldentey, OL Lyonnes v. Arsenal, April 27 2025
Ashley Cheatley, Brentford v. Ascot United, Nov. 3 2024
Kyra Cooney-Cross, Germany v. Australia, Oct. 28 2024
Jon Ryong-jong, Korea DPR v. Argentina, Sep. 2 2024
Marta, Orlando Pride v. Kansas City Current, Nov. 17 2024
Vivianne Miedema, Wales v. Netherlands, July 5 2025
Kishi Núñez, Argentina v. Costa Rica, Sep. 8 2024
Lizbeth Ovalle, Tigres v. Guadalajara, March 3 2025
Ally Sentnor, USA v. Colombia, Feb. 20 2025
Khadija Shaw, Hammarby v. Manchester City, Nov. 21 2024
The Best Men's Coach Award nominees
Javier Aguirre (Mexico)
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)
Hansi Flick (Barcelona)
Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
Roberto Martínez (Portugal)
Arne Slot (Liverpool)
The Best Women's Coach Award nominees
Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)
Jonatan Giráldez (OL Lyonnes)
Seb Hines (Orlando Pride)
Renée Slegers (Arsenal)
Sarina Wiegman (England)
The Best Men's Goalkeeper Award nominees
Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Italy)
Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa and Argentina)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany)
David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)
Yann Sommer (Internazionale and Switzerland)
Wojciech Szczęsny (Barcelona and Poland)
The Best Women's Goalkeeper Award nominees
Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC and Germany)
Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)
Christiane Endler (OL Lyonnes and Chile)
Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)
Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride and England)
Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nigeria)
Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United and United States)