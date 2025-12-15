Was Man United 4-4 Bournemouth the Premier League game of the season? The other contenders

Open Extended Reactions

We witnessed a Premier League classic on Monday as Manchester United and Burnley played out a topsy-turvy 4-4 draw at Old Trafford.

Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier turned around United's 2-1 lead shortly after half-time before Bruno Fernandes' strike and Matheus Cunha's goal within two minutes of each other swung the match back in United's favour.

It had seemed as though there was another goal in the game and so it proved as Eli Junior Kroupi stepped up to drive home another equaliser and ensure Bournemouth left with a point.

Results like it don't come around too often -- it was only the 28th game in Premier League history where both teams each score four or more goals. United have been involved in three of them.

Many have branded Monday's thriller as the game of the season so far, but what is it competing with to earn that title?

Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring to put Liverpool ahead against Bournemouth. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Before all the soul-searching and Mohamed Salah interview-inspired acrimony, Liverpool opened the season with a dramatic come-from-behind win at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola's side were involved again and had seemed set for a regulation defeat at the home of the champions, but Antoine Semenyo scored twice in the second half to level the scores.

But just as it seemed Arne Slot's new-look Liverpool would begin their title defence with a whimper, Federico Chiesa found an 88th-minute winner. Salah then made sure of the points in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

In hindsight, though, the match offered the first signs of Liverpool's new brittleness in defence.

Rio Ngumoha picked the perfect time to score his first Liverpool goal. George Wood/Getty Images

Ten days later, Slot's side were involved in another match defined by late drama as 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha announced himself to the world with a winner in the 100th minute.

As they had done against Bournemouth, Liverpool earned themselves a two-goal lead before allowing their opponents back into the match. The fact they did so again was made all the more remarkable by the fact Newcastle were playing with 10 men from just before half-time after Anthony Gordon saw red for clattering into Virgil van Dijk.

Where Chiesa stepped into the role of the unlikely hero the game before, here it was Ngumoha -- on as a substitute after impressing in preseason -- who held his nerve to stroke the ball past Nick Pope and silence St. James' Park.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to earn Manchester United a timely three points from their meeting with Burnley. Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The early weeks of the season were defined by late goals and Man United benefitted from one against newly-promoted Burnley.

The pressure was on Ruben Amorim after United had been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town three days earlier. His side were the brighter of the two teams at the start and took the lead after the ball bounced back off Josh Cullen's head and into the net.

Lyle Foster got Scott Parker's side level in the 57th minute, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore United's lead less than 120 seconds later. Jaidon Anthony's scrappy goal with a little under 25 minutes of normal time remaining then seemed to have secured a point for the Premier League newcomers until the video assistant referee spotted a pull on Amad Diallo's shirt deep in second-half stoppage time allowed Fernandes to wrap up the points from the spot.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, right, jokes with Fulham manager Marco Silva at their Premier League match. Getty Images

While this game is more than worthy of a place on this list, the fact Leeds couldn't quite manage to pull off the comeback of all comebacks means it leaves a sense of what could have been.

After Pep Guardiola's team raced into a commanding 5-1 lead, they can be forgiven for perhaps shifting their attentions to Sunderland's visit to the Etihad four days later. They almost paid the price, though, as first Alex Iwobi and then a brace from Samuel Chukwueze had everyone switching the match back on to see if Fulham could find a previously unthinkable late equaliser.

But unfortunately for everyone watching -- apart from City fans -- Marco Silva's side failed to find a goal that no doubt would have been replayed for years to come.