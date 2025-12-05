Open Extended Reactions

Devin Williams entered free agency with opportunities to sign with clubs as a clear-cut closer. But the right-hander agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with the New York Mets this week knowing the ninth inning could go to Edwin Diaz if the All-Star closer returns to Queens in free agency.

"I think it's just a good situation," Williams said on a video call with reporters Friday. "If he comes back, I think we're going to have a really good back of the 'pen. More good arms is always a good thing. That's really it."

Díaz opted out of his contract last month with two years and $38 million remaining determined to secure another multi-year deal approaching the five-year, $102 million pact he signed with the Mets after the 2022 season. The Mets remain interested in a reunion, sources tell ESPN, but Williams gives them a proven backup plan, which could dampen the Mets' willingness to meet Diaz's demands.