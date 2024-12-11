Garrett Nussmeier connects with Aaron Anderson for a touchdown to tie the score for LSU. (0:27)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier announced Wednesday that he would return to the Tigers for his senior season.

"I'm fully committed to bringing this university a championship," Nussmeier said in a video posted to social media. "My teammates, coaches, and the fans will get the absolute best out of me every single day until we complete that goal."

After backing up Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels in 2022 and 2023, Nussmeier took over as the Tigers' starting quarterback this season and threw for 3,739 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Nussmeier, the son of Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 7-ranked draft-eligible quarterback and was a potential first-round pick.

LSU went 8-4 during the regular season and will play Baylor in the Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve.