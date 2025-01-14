EJ Manuel joins "SportsCenter" to break down the key areas where the CFP National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be won or lost. (1:12)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Of all the players gathered outside Notre Dame's locker room late Thursday night recapping a historic win, offensive lineman Charles Jagusah might have been the unlikeliest to be standing there.

Jagusah wasn't supposed to be in uniform at Hard Rock Stadium, recounting his performance in Notre Dame's 27-24 victory against Penn State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. After he tore a pectoral muscle early in training camp, his season had been declared over before it could truly begin. The injury to Jagusah, projected as the team's starting left tackle, was Notre Dame's first major health setback, but would be nowhere near its last.

The only way Jagusah would have a chance to contribute this season would be for Notre Dame to reach the CFP and make a deep run. For that to happen, the Irish would need to overcome a staggering amount of injuries, some season-ending, to players who, unlike Jagusah, would have no chance of returning. The injury wave didn't spare the offense or defense, and it hit some of the team's biggest stars as well as important role players.

"Losing-sleep injuries," defensive coordinator Al Golden called them. "You're talking about massive players."

But none has been massive enough to divert Notre Dame from its playoff push, which will continue Monday night in Atlanta against Ohio State in the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Most teams that make a run as deep as Notre Dame's point to a decent-sized dose of good fortune. But when it came to injuries, the Irish had very little luck on their side. So how did they get all the way to the national championship game?

AFTER A TUESDAY practice in November, ahead of Notre Dame's game with Army at Yankee Stadium, Golden knew he was seeing a first in his 30-year coaching career.

"I have not been a part of anything where we lost the caliber of guys that we've lost," he told ESPN. "It just speaks to the leadership of Coach [Marcus] Freeman, the leadership of our captains and the unity of the group. Obviously it's been next man up for quite some time."

Every player and coach in college football cites a "next man up" mentality, recognizing its necessity and inevitability in a violent sport, but also making the reference with their fingers crossed. Those same coaches and players know that most injury-plagued teams are eventually sunk, unable to plug all the holes.

After suffering a preseason pectoral injury, Charles Jagusah's season seemed to be over. But he was on the field for Notre Dame's CFP semifinal win over Penn State. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Jagusah was the first significant setback for Notre Dame, but others followed. The team responded to its Week 2 home loss to Northern Illinois by thrashing Purdue 66-7 in West Lafayette, but the victory came at a cost. Starting center Ashton Craig tore his left ACL, while Jordan Botelho, a starter at the vyper defensive end spot, suffered a right knee injury. They went out on consecutive series in the second quarter.

Boubacar Traore stepped up in Botelho's absence and led Notre Dame in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (five) by the end of September. But the redshirt freshman injured his left knee in a Week 5 win over Louisville and was lost for the season.

The biggest injury loss came two weeks later, as cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a freshman All-America selection in 2022 who earned second-team AP All-America honors in 2023 and was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, sustained a hip injury against Stanford. He also needed surgery and would be out for the season.

"You're talking about some of the best at their positions," Golden said. "And then some of the younger guys, you don't know how good they're going to be, but they're going to be good, Boubacar and obviously Jordan Botelho."

As the injuries on defense piled up, linebacker Jack Kiser felt a mix of sympathy and resolve. Some units would melt down, or at least regress, after losing a playmaker like Morrison, but not Notre Dame.

"I don't think that's ever even been an option for this program," Kiser said. "It's always been, 'Hey, we're devastated if someone got an injury, but someone has an opportunity. Can you elevate this team and make this team better and take advantage of that opportunity?'"

The answer, repeatedly and resoundingly, has been yes. True freshman cornerback Leonard Moore, a three-star recruit, entered the lineup for Morrison and now leads the team in pass breakups, while adding two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Junior Tuihalamaka and Donovan Hinish, who each had only 10 tackles in 2023, stepped into bigger roles on the line. They have combined for 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

"There really wasn't a point where someone went down, where I was like, 'Ah, we're done,'" standout safety Xavier Watts said. "I've got the confidence in all of my teammates."

A Notre Dame defense hammered by injuries has been the biggest reason behind the team's national title push. The Irish lead the nation in takeaways with 32 and rank second nationally in points allowed at 14.3 per game, trailing only Ohio State.

"Just press forward," Golden said of the team's philosophy. "Don't bitch, don't make excuses, and next guy, carry the flag."

SHORTLY BEFORE SURGERY to repair his pectoral muscle, Jagusah met with Freeman, who told the second-year player that he could be available for a potential CFP run if Notre Dame made the field for the first time in four seasons.

"At first it kind of didn't feel realistic, but as I got closer and closer, I just kept pushing, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I can do this,'" Jagusah said. "It's a credit to everybody for keeping me engaged."

As the team played into mid-December, then late December, then early January, Jagusah's chances to not just see the field but log meaningful snaps increased. There he was at the Orange Bowl, playing guard instead of tackle, filling in for injured starter Rocco Spindler. Like others had done in replacing those lost to injury, Jagusah stepped up, pulling to clear out defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton on quarterback Riley Leonard's touchdown run, and decleating Penn State safety Jaylen Reed on another pull.

Leonard Moore, who leads Notre Dame in pass breakups while filling in for injured cornerback Benjamin Morrison, adds another during the quarterfinal win over Georgia. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

"It shows you how much credit my teammates deserve," Jagusah said. "In the grand scheme of things, I didn't really do much today. They got us here. They did all the heavy lifting, everybody, all year long, grinding, and I get to reap the rewards."

Jagusah's preseason injury began what has been a season-long shuffle for Notre Dame's offensive line. Craig started the first three games before his injury, which prompted Pat Coogan, who started throughout the 2023 season at left guard but entered this fall as a backup, to take over at center. At guard, Billy Schrauth has started games at both spots, with Spindler and Sam Pendleton also earning starts.

Notre Dame had stability at tackle with Aamil Wagner on the right side and Anthonie Knapp, a true freshman who emerged following Jagusah's injury, on the left. Jagusah made his season debut on special teams against Georgia in the CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, then replaced Spindler against Penn State.

"Coach Freeman always says the future is uncertain, so you can't worry about the future," Jagusah said. "Sure, we've had weeks where a lot of guys are banged up and you're thinking, 'Oh, crap, how are we going to make this work?' But it's about preparing every single day. Whatever five guys we put out there, they're all going to do great."

Jagusah's story underscores how Notre Dame's roster depth and resilience have been tested, even during the CFP. Notre Dame's first highlight came from Jeremiyah Love, who raced 98 yards to the end zone in a first-round game against Indiana. Love had injured his right knee in the regular-season finale at USC and had been battling an upper-respiratory bug in the days leading up to the Indiana contest. But he still delivered the longest run in CFP history.

The Irish beat Indiana 27-17, a score closer than the game actually was, but also lost defensive tackle Rylie Mills, their leader in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (8.5), to a season-ending knee injury. Mills had propped up a line that had lost Botelho and Traore, as well as starting tackle Howard Cross III, a second-team AP All-America selection in 2023, for most of November.

In the CFP semifinals, Notre Dame trailed Penn State 10-0 when Leonard's head hit the turf, sending him to the injury tent to be evaluated for a potential concussion. Backup quarterback Steve Angeli, who hadn't played outside of mop-up time all season, came in and hit his first five pass attempts, helping set up a field goal before halftime.

Love's status for the semifinal had been in doubt after he aggravated his knee injury against Georgia and left the game in the third quarter. Despite wearing a brace, Love gave Notre Dame its first lead with one of the more iconic runs in recent school history, wrestling free of four Penn State defenders and reaching the ball across the goal line. He later showcased his signature hurdle in elevating over Penn State's Kobe King.

play 0:40 Jeremiyah Love refuses to go down on a Notre Dame TD Jeremiyah Love breaks multiple tackles to give Notre Dame a 17-10 lead over Penn State.

Notre Dame fittingly won the game on a field goal by Mitch Jeter, who played through a hip injury for much of the season, missed two attempts in the Northern Illinois loss and hit just 1 of 5 attempts in the final five regular-season games.

"I don't think that me or this team would be where we are without all those trials and tribulations, injuries and sicknesses and all that type of stuff," Love said. "Everybody on this team is relentless. [Me] playing through injury, playing when I was sick, anybody on this team will do that same thing because we love each other."

EVERY TEAM EMPHASIZES relentlessness and resilience, and players stepping up for each other. But what separates the Irish, who have actually delivered on those promises, from teams that can't follow through?

"It's because we've been at the very bottom of the bowl," Kiser said. "We've been as deep as you can be, and felt the biggest pain that a team could feel, and it brought us closer. We understand how to face adversity now because of it."

Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois was a setback that, during the four-team playoff era, almost certainly would have eliminated the Irish from consideration. The result also brought back memories of Freeman's first season, which included home losses to Marshall and Stanford.

But rather than letting the NIU loss carry over, or fretting about what it could mean down the line, Notre Dame strung together wins, even while losing key players.

"You better live your life six inches in front of your face," offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said. "Coach Freeman brings it up a lot: Win the interval. Just win this interval -- this, right here. We've been able to maintain that mentality, regardless of the amount of chaos that's going around."

In the afterglow of the Penn State victory, Golden said Notre Dame "needed every little bit of that mettle to win that game." The Irish will need more, though, to beat an Ohio State team with a talent edge and few major injuries outside of its offensive line.

Knapp sustained a high ankle sprain against Penn State that will keep him out for the championship game. Spindler's outlook is more promising but not fully known, Freeman said Sunday. Jagusah likely will have a significant role against Ohio State, perhaps at the position he was pegged to play back in the summer.

The Irish are used to playing without a full deck. Whoever takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will, in their eyes, be enough to win a championship.

"This is a tough football team," Denbrock said after the Penn State win, standing several feet from Jagusah. "They just keep playing. They don't flinch, they don't care what the circumstances are. God bless 'em, it's fun to be a part of."