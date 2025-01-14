Open Extended Reactions

On Tuesday, Tim Tebow announced that he and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, are expecting their first child together.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh told PEOPLE.

Tim and Demi-Leigh first met in 2018, when the former quarterback-briefly-turned-tight end held a charity event. Months later, the two began dating after Tim expressed his feelings about finding love, stating that he was ready to have a family and children and that nobody would be happier than himself when he found the right person. The couple got engaged in 2019 before saying the words "I do" to each other in January 2020.

Demi-Leigh, a former Miss Universe, expressed that she is glad to be embarking on the parenthood journey with Tim.

"I'm so grateful because I couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," Demi-Leigh said. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together ... I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband ... that we get to do parenting together."

The announcement comes just before their fifth wedding anniversary.

"News like that just supersedes the level of importance and the level of joy that you have," Tim said. "It's just so cool."