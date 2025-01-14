Open Extended Reactions

Texas star right tackle Cameron Williams is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Williams, a true junior, projects as an NFL tackle. He started 16 games for the Longhorns and played in 37 games, serving as a linchpin of an offensive line that was a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2024.

Williams is projected as the 28th best player available in the NFL draft, per ESPN rankings, and was slotted at No. 28 in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Field Yates. ESPN's Matt Miller ranks Williams as his No. 3 overall tackle in the draft, while ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him 7th at the position.

"I feel like I'm ready, and it's the best decision for me," Williams told ESPN.

With tackle resonating as a major position of need in the NFL, Williams is well positioned with his size and experience. He took all of his 938 snaps this season at right tackle, and he allowed a pressure rate of just 2.6% -- or 14 pressures -- in 533 pass block plays, per ESPN Research.

"I think he's got major upside and his size and length, you can't teach," one NFL scout who has studied Williams told ESPN. "He's powerful. He's great at the point of the attack, has great physicality and a strong anchor. That's what you want when a guy is that size."

Williams said he's ready for the challenge of the NFL, and that the team that selects him will be getting a rugged player.

"A leader and someone who just wants to work and be a dawg," Williams said.

Williams said he's grateful for his three years at Texas, thanking everyone from coach Steve Sarkisian to offensive coordinator/line coach Kyle Flood to the strength coaches to Brad Solomon on the football performance nutrition staff.

"I'm very appreciative of Texas," Williams said. "I'm blessed I had the opportunity to go play for Texas."