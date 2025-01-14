Check out some of the best highlights from Isaiah Bond as he declares for the 2025 NFL draft. (1:55)

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond is leaving school early to enter the 2025 NFL draft, he told ESPN.

Bond profiles as one of the fastest players in the upcoming draft, as he has shown over his three-year college career that he's one of the country's most explosive players.

Bond ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s NFL draft rankings. He was clocked at more than 22 mph during Texas' win over UTSA this year, showcasing a rare burst that put him in the highest echelon of speedsters in college football.

In his lone season at Texas, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards, including five receiving touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 98 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm very appreciative of my time at Texas," Bond told ESPN in a phone interview, mentioning his affinity for coach Steve Sarkisian. "I told Coach Sark, 'I appreciate the opportunity for him giving me a chance to play on his football team at this great university. I'm grateful and deeply appreciative he took me in as one of his own."

Bond came to Texas in 2024 from Alabama, where he was on the receiving end of one of the most iconic plays of the 2023 season. He caught the fourth-and-31 pass known as "Gravedigger" with 32 seconds left to beat Auburn. The 27-24 victory kept alive Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes and made Bond a household name.

Over his three seasons of college football -- two at Alabama and one at Texas -- Bond recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Bond is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, and he's set to showcase his speed in the draft process.

"I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft," Bond said. "They are getting an eyepopper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker."

Since he began running hills with his mom, Penny, at age 6, Bond said it has been his dream to go to the NFL. He said he feels fortunate to be able to be in position to do so in only three college seasons, which had long been a goal of his.

He called the moment "euphoric" and said he's locked in getting "1 percent better" every day, which will lead to his "desired outcome."

Bond plans to train before the draft at Sports Academy in Frisco, Texas. He'll work with noted speed trainer Mo Wells for sprint work and do his position work with noted wide receiver trainer David Robinson. He has also signed with agent Damien S. Butler.

Bond said he's so new to the wide receiver position he feels like he's just getting started.

"Honestly, it's all up to me," he said. "I don't think I have a ceiling. I only started playing wide receiver my junior year of high school. I feel like I'm just scratching the surface of my potential."