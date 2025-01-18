Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- After being limited to one catch in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl semifinal victory over Texas, freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith gave a warning Saturday in advance of the Buckeyes' national championship matchup against Notre Dame.

"If you are going to play man [to-man defense] against Ohio State, be ready," Smith said. "I can't wait to put on a show."

Smith, who repeatedly pointed out during his media day availability that the Irish play man-to-man defense "80%" of the time, acknowledged that he relishes when defenses try to stop him with only one defender.

"What [the Irish do] they do very, very well. So for them to change up what they do, would be kind of silly," Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline told ESPN. "They're really, really good players, great players on the outside. And we're really great players on the outside, too. It's what you want in a game of this magnitude."

Following Smith's best game of the season against Oregon in the Rose Bowl (187 yards and two touchdowns), Texas' secondary sold out to stop Smith, whose only catch in the Buckeyes' win was for 3 yards.

"You watch the film -- they doubled, tripled me," Smith said. "It's frustrating, but being a decoy helped us win the game."

In his first year at Ohio State, Smith has been a supernova, catching 71 passes for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. Heading into this game, he's averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

"He's one of the most talented dudes I've been around ... you always want to try to get him the ball," quarterback Will Howard said. "But he can also take out two or three guys at a time [as a decoy], and sometimes that's a good thing."

Smith's performance in the Cotton Bowl was by far his least productive of the season, but it helped to open up opportunities for other skill players such as Carnell Tate (seven catches for 87 yards) and Quinshon Judkins (two receiving touchdowns).

Whether the Irish try to go away from their usual playing style in order to limit Smith or stick to their scheme remains to be seen. Although Smith noted that Notre Dame's secondary might be the best they have faced all season, he is ready for the challenge.

"If I've got to be a decoy in this game, I'll be a decoy," Smith said. "All I want to do is win."

Also, Ohio State star DE JT Tuimoloau, who rolled his ankle against Texas, talked about his health and the injury.

"I feel really good. I feel really good. One thing, our strength coach says you can't do too much of taking care of your body, so I'm overloaded on take care of everything."

Tuimoloau said he's been somewhat limited in practice to nurse the ankle back.

"Me and Coach Day bumped heads; I want to get out there, he wants me to rest, so we met somewhere in the middle."