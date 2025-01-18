Open Extended Reactions

The Sun Belt Conference announced Friday it fined Marshall $100,000 for opting out of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl last month even though the Thundering Herd's roster had been depleted to 41 players after coach Charles Huff's exit to Southern Miss and as many as 36 players entering the transfer portal.

Marshall athletic director Christian Spears told reporters Friday that the university accepted the fine and would move forward, but he made it clear that the well-being of the players was paramount in the decision not to play in the bowl game against American Athletic Conference champion Army on Dec. 28.

Louisiana Tech filled in as a replacement, and Army won 27-6.

"We are excited about the dialogue that's happening nationally right now around some rules changes [specifically, a single portal window that would move to January] to make sure that no other institution, ever, has this happen, but in good conscience, we could not put 41 student-athletes out onto that field, and again, we are always going to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," Spears said. "But that doesn't take away the fact that a sincere and formal apology is due, and we are very appreciative of being a part of the Sun Belt Conference and the leadership of Commissioner [Keith] Gill and accept the fine that has been imposed."

The Sun Belt, in a statement, said that "while it acknowledges the medical model and best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference and (broadcast partner) ESPN."

In its statement, the conference added that it "considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment."

Louisiana Tech was announced as a replacement for Marshall on Dec. 14, after Marshall notified bowl officials that it could safely participate in the game. Marshall president Brad Smith told WSAZ-TV last month that of the 41 players available, some were scout-team players and freshmen who had not played. In addition, all three of Marshall's quarterbacks who played during the 2024 season were in the portal, and 17 of the 22 players on the two-deep chart from the Sun Belt championship game were in the portal.

Marshall finished 10-3 and defeated Louisiana 31-3 in the Sun Belt championship game Dec. 7. Huff was named the Southern Miss coach the next day, although there had been reports linking him to the Southern Miss job for at least a week. Marshall and Huff were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to the 2024 season, and Spears said the two had agreed not to have discussions about a new deal during the 2024 season as long as Huff didn't pursue other job openings.

"We had made an agreement that we would wait until the end of the season and we would focus on winning a championship and that's where we remained," Spears told Metro News last month. "Coach [Huff] had a chance to get an opportunity that he felt really good about, and we had an opportunity to go get someone who truly wants to be at Marshall [new coach Tony Gibson]."

The transfer portal opened a day after Huff left for Southern Miss, and in the next two-plus weeks, 17 Marshall players announced their transfers to Southern Miss, including quarterback Braylon Braxton, who was the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

"There was a process put in place by the [Marshall] administration, and they went through that process thoroughly," Huff said at his Southern Miss introductory news conference. "At the end of it, they felt going in another direction was the right decision. That decision was probably made before we won the championship, if that makes sense. It was a mutual decision. It wasn't a knock-down, drag-out."