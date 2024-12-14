Open Extended Reactions

Marshall officials have notified the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl that the Thundering Herd won't be able to participate, sources told ESPN, after a wave of players recently entered the transfer portal in the wake of a coaching change.

The Thundering Herd, who won the Sun Belt Conference title, were set to face AAC champion Army on Dec. 28 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Marshall coach Charles Huff left for the same post at Southern Miss a day after the Sun Belt title game after being unable to reach an agreement with the school on a new contract. The Herd quickly hired NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson as Huff's replacement. Army faces Navy later Saturday.

The Independence Bowl would need to replace Marshall with a 5-7 team, but many players on those squads have left their campuses for winter break. Independence Bowl officials did not immediately return requests seeking comment.

As of Saturday morning, Marshall has 36 players in the transfer portal, including 29 scholarship players and 17 players on the team's two-deep for the Sun Belt title game. All three Thundering Herd quarterbacks who played this season are in the portal, including starter Braylon Braxton, the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Defensive end Mike Green, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, declared for the NFL draft Friday. A number of Marshall staff members also have left, some joining Huff at Southern Miss.

ESPN's Max Olson and Chris Low contributed to this report.