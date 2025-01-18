Sam Acho joins "SportsCenter" to discuss Carson Beck's transfer to Miami and what is means for the star QB. (0:43)

The lawyer for Xavier Lucas says the ex-Wisconsin player is transferring to Miami, even though the cornerback's former school never entered his name into the portal.

Darren Heitner has been representing Lucas, who indicated on social media last month that Wisconsin was refusing to put his name in the portal and that it was hindering his ability to talk to other schools. Lucas had announced earlier in December that he planned to enter the portal.

The NCAA issued a statement Friday saying that "NCAA rules do not prevent a student-athlete from unenrolling from an institution, enrolling at a new institution and competing immediately."

Yahoo Sports first reported Lucas' plans to transfer to Miami, as well as the NCAA statement.

Wisconsin officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Yahoo and the Wisconsin State Journal have reported that Lucas had entered into an agreement to continue playing for Wisconsin before requesting the transfer.

Heitner said in an X post that Lucas had agreed to a memorandum of understanding that was conditioned on the approval of the House settlement -- which calls for schools to pay players directly for use of their name, image and likeness -- and Lucas attending classes no later than this spring. Heitner added that Lucas has since unenrolled from Wisconsin.

Xavier Lucas had 12 tackles, an interception and a sack as a freshman for Wisconsin this season. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Heitner also said that Lucas hasn't received any money from Wisconsin and therefore owes no money to the school.

Lucas, who is from Pompano Beach, Florida, had 12 tackles, an interception and a sack as a freshman for Wisconsin this season.