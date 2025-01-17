Open Extended Reactions

USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn agreed to a contract extension to remain with the program, the school announced on Thursday.

Lynn, who just finished his first season as the Trojans' defensive coordinator, received coordinator interest from other schools during this coaching cycle. He was previously the defensive coordinator at UCLA as well as a defensive assistant and position coach in the NFL from 2015 through 2022.

After USC head coach Lincoln Riley fired former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch last offseason, the Trojans were able to hire Lynn away from the Bruins.

Under Lynn this season, the Trojans saw marked improvement on defense. The unit gave up 34.4 points per game during the 2023 season, a number that was lowered to 24.1 in 2024.

USC also gave up 377 yards per game this past season after giving up 432.8 (119th in FBS) in 2023.