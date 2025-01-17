Open Extended Reactions

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State walk-on defensive end Caden Davis, a content creator who has a combined 300,000 followers on various social media platforms, is no longer part of the football team, a university spokesperson said.

The sophomore from Mason, Ohio, has not been a member of the team "for some time," Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig said Thursday. Emig said federal privacy laws prevented him from providing details.

Davis wrote in an Instagram post that "changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons" led to his move. He added: "I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision made."

Davis never played a snap for the Buckeyes and won't be on the sideline when they play Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Davis has provided numerous posts about his time with the Buckeyes, including behind-the-scenes videos of media days, athletic facilities and campus life. He was named the winner of the 2023 "Best of OSU" poll for Best Social Media Presence among athletes.

"Being a Buckeye has always been a dream come true of mine since being a kid," he posted. "I am so very appreciative to the coaches, staff and players for welcoming me to the team.

"I truly cannot thank them enough for allowing me to live my dream for the last 2 years and mentoring me the way they have."