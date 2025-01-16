Open Extended Reactions

Veteran North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Criswell started 11 games over two stints at UNC, separated by spending the 2023 season at Arkansas. He was the Tar Heels' primary starter in 2024, claiming the job after Max Johnson broke his leg in the opener and Conner Harrell struggled. Criswell was 186-of-320 passing for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions as UNC finished 6-7, including a loss to UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. He also had 71 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Criswell will have one year of eligibility remaining.

UNC has four-star quarterback Bryce Baker coming in with the 2025 recruiting class. Baker, the No. 4 dual-threat passer in the class, affirmed his commitment after the hiring of Bill Belichick as coach. A 6-foot-3 passer from Kernersville, North Carolina, Baker is ESPN's No. 193 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Criswell first came to UNC in 2020 but played sparingly over three seasons, although he started one game in 2021. He appeared in four games for Arkansas in 2023, passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Criswell then transferred back to the Tar Heels following spring practice.